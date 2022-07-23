Taiwan east coast swelters under 40-degree heat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Even though townships along the east coast in Hualien County recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius, no records were broken Saturday (July 23).

On Friday (July 22), the township of Zhuoxi in Hualien County set a new record with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius after the Central Weather Bureau forecasted rising temperatures throughout the weekend.

The hottest spot in Taiwan Saturday was Yuli, recording a maximum of 40.4 C after 1 p.m. Fuyuan saw the mercury peak at 40.2 C shortly before noon, with many parts of the counties of Hualien, Taitung, and Pingtung exceeding 38 degrees during the afternoon, CNA reported.

In the Taipei area, New Taipei City’s Banqiao District recorded a maximum of 38.4 C, Taipei City 38.3 C, and New Taipei’s Xindian District 37.6 degrees.

The Central Weather Bureau issued a red alert on Saturday morning for Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung, meaning a maximum of at least 38 degrees for three days running.

Pingtung County received an orange alert because its maximum temperature on Saturday reached 38 C, while the rest of Taiwan’s main island, except for Hsinchu City, was also labeled orange, with peak temperatures exceeding 36 C for three days in a row.