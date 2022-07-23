US congresswoman urges faster weapons delivery to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Young Kim on Thursday (July 21) urged the Biden administration to complete the delivery of billions of dollars in arms sales to Taiwan to avoid sending the wrong message to China.

Kim told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that she asked the Biden administration to express its determination to defend Taiwan and deliver the weapons that Taiwan has already purchased.

“We need to deliver those [weapons] to our allies, especially those that already have been purchased. We're sending the wrong message if we don't deliver on our promises,” she said. The representative reasoned that timely arms deliveries allow allies to trust the U.S. and create fear amongst enemies.

“We need to deliver it with decisive action and leadership coming from the top,” she said.

Shipment of weapons to Taiwan, including Stinger missiles and Paladin self-propelled howitzers, has been delayed due to supply chain constraints partially caused by the war in Ukraine.

Kim called on President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the members of Congress to be unified with regard to Taiwan because “China is exercising its influence in the world.” The representative said she introduced legislation “to ensure the billions of dollars that Taiwan invested in procuring military weapons" are delivered to the country.

Kim and Representative Michael McCaul jointly proposed the Arms Exports Delivery Solutions Act in July. The bill was recently incorporated into the House version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act as an amendment, and was passed by the House of Representatives, Liberty Times reported.

Kim recently attended a roundtable meeting hosted by the U.S. House China Task Force, during which panelists called for speeding up arms sales to Taiwan, inviting Taiwan to participate in military exercises, and strengthening U.S.-Taiwan ties.