Taiwan to welcome first post-COVID tour group from Japan on July 31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty-five Japanese scheduled to arrive on July 31 will be the first tour group to visit Taiwan as COVID-19 travel restrictions are gradually lifted, reports said Saturday (July 23).

The group, mainly consisting of travel agents, will visit Taipei 101 and the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, the picturesque hillside village of Jiufen, and Heping Island and a former clothing store once owned by the family of incumbent Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Keelung, CNA reported.

The four-day itinerary will also include exchanges with representatives of Taiwan’s travel sector and of the Ministry of Transportation Tourism Bureau, with their departure scheduled for Aug. 3.

According to COVID regulations, the Japanese group will be kept separate and not come into contact with ordinary citizens during their stay. The sights they visit will be limited to northern Taiwan and to areas managed by national park authorities, the report said.

The Ministry of Transportation said it planned to invite more groups of travel business executives and representatives from other countries to show them how Taiwan was preparing for the resumption of tourism in the post-COVID era.