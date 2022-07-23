Lithuanian trade office to open in Taipei in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania is expected to open its trade office in Taiwan in September, Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Jovita Neliupsiene announced on Friday (July 22).

"We expect to open our trade representative office in Taipei in a couple of months," she said, adding that the planned date is September 12, The Baltic Times reported. Taiwan already established its Taiwanese Representative Office in the capital city of Vilnius last November.

The office is said to be located at the World Trade Center in Taipei's Xinyi District, where more than 10 nations' diplomatic missions are currently located, CNA cited a foreign diplomat familiar with the matter as saying.

Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who is currently leading a delegation in Lithuania, mentioned a similar timeline, saying, "We agreed to invite the speaker of the Seimas to visit when your representative office opens in Taipei, this October or September." You met with Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas) Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, on Thursday.

The legislative speaker on Friday said both Taiwan and Lithuania are vigilant against the aggressive intentions of neighboring authoritarian regimes and praised Lithuania's confidence and courage in resisting the threats of Russia and China as a model for global democracy. After the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in Lithuania, China recalled its ambassador and increased intimidation toward the Baltic nation.