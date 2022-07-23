Taiwan reports 22,347 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 22,347 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (July 23), as well as 248 imported cases and 53 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The single-day number of local cases reached a peak of 94,808 on May 27, and dropped to a two-month low of 17,549 local transmissions on July 18. The highest number of deaths, 213, were confirmed on June 10, while the number fell to 49 as reported on July 13 for the lowest level since May 25.

Saturday's new local cases included 10,230 males and 12,108 females, ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 3,688, followed by Taichung City with 2,878 cases, and Taoyuan City with 2,303. Kaohsiung, Taipei, Tainan, and Changhua each also reported more than 1,000 local infections on Saturday.

The 53 newly reported deaths were 34 male and 19 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 49 suffering from chronic diseases and 34 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 7 and July 20, and passed away between May 19 and July 20.

The 248 new imported cases included 143 males and 105 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between June 23 and July 22.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus cases to 4,408,857, including 4,390,617 domestic cases and 18,186 imported ones. The 8,531 fatalities from the pandemic include 8,516 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 1,928 deaths and Taipei City 1,001.