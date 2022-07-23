Alexa
Taiwan ambassador Jeffrey Hsiao attends Marshall Islands coronation ceremony

Marshall Islands Senator Michael Kabua crowned paramount chief

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/23 11:59
Taiwan Ambassador to Marshall Islands Jeffrey Hsiao. 

Taiwan Ambassador to Marshall Islands Jeffrey Hsiao.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Jeffrey Hsiao (蕭勝中) attended a coronation ceremony for Senator Michael Kabua, a long-time friend of Taiwan, who was appointed “Iroojlaplap," or paramount chief, on Thursday (July 21).

The ceremony, the first formal coronation of a paramount chief in around 50 years, was held on Ebeye Island in the Kwajalein Atoll, CNA reported. Approximately 3,000-4,000 people attended the event, including Marshall Islands President David Kabua, cabinet ministers, politicians, government officials, and the diplomatic corps ambassadors from Taiwan, the U.S., Japan, and Australia.

During the blessing and gift-giving ceremony, Hsiao was arranged to be the first in the diplomatic corps to present a golden gourd lantern bottle, a Taiwanese ceramic congratulatory gift, to Kabua on behalf of Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The coronation ceremony, called Kailoojoj in Marshallese, is only held for the highest-ranking traditional leaders of the Marshall Islands. The ceremony features a traditional stick dance, performed only on important occasions such as a state banquet, which is an important facet of the Marshall Islands' cultural heritage, per CNA.
Taiwan
Marshall Islands
Jeffrey Hsiao
Mike Kabua

