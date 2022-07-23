Friday's Major League Linescores

|St. Louis
Wainwright, Hicks (6), Oviedo (7), Zack.Thompson (8) and Romine, Knizner; Ashcraft, Sanmartin (5), B.Farmer (6), A.Díaz (7), Gibaut (8), Strickland (9) and Stephenson, Papierski. W_Sanmartin 4-4. L_Wainwright 6-8. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (21). Cincinnati, Solano (2), Votto (7), India (5).
Steele, Hughes (6), Effross (7), Wick (8), Uelmen (9) and Contreras, Higgins; Gibson, Familia (5), Knebel (6), Nelson (7), Romero (8), Stubbs (9) and Realmuto. W_Steele 4-6. L_Gibson 5-4. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (14), Velazquez (4), Suzuki (7). Philadelphia, Schwarber (30), Hall (5).
Garrett, Okert (7), Floro (8), Bass (9) and Fortes; Zach.Thompson, Peters (6), Stratton (9) and Delay. W_Garrett 2-3. L_Zach.Thompson 3-7. HRs_Miami, A.García (7). Pittsburgh, Delay (1).
Darvish, Martinez (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Scherzer, Rodríguez (7), Lugo (7), T.Williams (8) and Nido, Mazeika. W_Darvish 9-4. L_Scherzer 6-2. Sv_Ta.Rogers (27). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (7), Grisham (10).