Legislative speaker You Si-kun says Taiwan, Lithuania vigilant against authoritarian neighbors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Both Taiwan and Lithuania are vigilant against the aggressive intentions of neighboring authoritarian regimes, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said in a speech on Friday (July 22).

You said that Taiwan, like Lithuania, shares the universal values ​​of democracy, freedom, and human rights, while speaking at a Taiwan-Lithuania forum in Lithuania’s capital city, Vilnius, on Friday afternoon. He pointed out that despite China claiming sovereignty over Taiwan, the Taiwanese directly elect their own government—one person, one vote, and have undergone three transitions of power.

Taiwan has long been a sovereign and independent country, he said.

You said that Lithuania's confidence and courage in resisting the threats of Russia and China have set a valuable example for global democracy. When China recalled its ambassador and ramped up intimidation toward Lithuania after the opening of the Taiwan Representative Office in Vilnius, the Baltic nation continued to defend its sovereignty and did not give in to Beijing’s demands.

On behalf of the Legislative Yuan, the legislative speaker thanked the Lithuanian Parliament and all Lithuanians for their support and concern for Taiwan. He also expressed gratitude to the Baltic nation for donating approximately 260,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan last year when the country was scrambling to find shots during a domestic outbreak.

Lithuania was the first country in Europe to deliver help to Taiwan in its hour of need, he said.

You said that Taiwan, as a country on the frontline of fighting against autocratic regimes, will continue to defend universal values ​​such as democracy, freedom, and human rights, and firmly oppose any aggressive behavior that endangers regional security. To ensure Taiwan's security is to ensure the interests of the global public, he said.

You arrived in Lithuania on July 21 and will meet Lithuanian parliament members and visit historic sites before he and his delegation leave on July 23.