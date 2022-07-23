6 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six Chinese military planes were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday (July 22), marking the 14th day of intrusions this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent 49 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 23 fighter jets, two fighter bombers, one bomber, two helicopters, and 21 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C plane. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on July 22. (MND image)