Pompeo reportedly planning 2nd Taiwan trip in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is said to be coming to Taiwan in September, according to a SETN report on Friday (July 22).

Pompeo may travel to southern Taiwan to learn about the nation’s competitive edge in the technology industry, and carefully study ways to strengthen Taiwan-US comprehensive cooperation in the "democratic industrial chain," per SETN. The report pointed out that Pompeo did not accept a speech invitation from a Taiwan government agency for his supposed September visit, but he would meet with relevant government officials.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said the ministry has not yet received any relevant information. She said that MOFA has always been happy to see American friends come to Taiwan for exchanges, according to CNA.

If there are developments regarding Pompeo’s trip, they will be disclosed in a timely manner, Ou said.

Pompeo visited Taiwan in March with his wife and Miles Yu (余茂春), the former chief China policy adviser. Pompeo has been an advocate of ditching America’s decades-long policy of strategic ambiguity towards Taiwan and establishing formal diplomatic relations.