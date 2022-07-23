New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|96.51
|97.95
|94.23
|94.70 Down 1.65
|Sep
|93.78
|95.24
|91.77
|92.43 Down 1.35
|Oct
|91.68
|93.04
|89.87
|90.60 Down 1.12
|Nov
|89.89
|91.15
|88.20
|88.93 Down 1.02
|Dec
|88.13
|89.59
|86.99
|87.49
|Down .96
|Jan
|86.82
|88.27
|85.88
|86.25
|Down .94
|Feb
|86.65
|87.15
|84.91
|85.19
|Down .93
|Mar
|84.75
|86.16
|84.15
|84.27
|Down .94
|Apr
|84.40
|85.26
|83.45
|83.45
|Down .95
|May
|83.28
|84.55
|82.41
|82.74
|Down .94
|Jun
|82.91
|83.81
|82.05
|82.07
|Down .93
|Jul
|81.87
|82.59
|81.42
|81.42
|Down .95
|Aug
|82.00
|82.00
|80.86
|80.86
|Down .92
|Sep
|80.33
|Down .89
|Oct
|79.83
|Down .87
|Nov
|79.80
|80.92
|79.08
|79.34
|Down .85
|Dec
|78.81
|Down .83
|Jan
|78.30
|Down .80
|Feb
|77.80
|Down .77
|Mar
|77.33
|Down .75
|Apr
|76.91
|Down .73
|May
|77.42
|77.53
|76.37
|76.52
|Down .70
|Jun
|76.08
|Down .67
|Jul
|75.65
|Down .66
|Aug
|75.25
|Down .64
|Sep
|74.89
|Down .62
|Oct
|74.61
|Down .58
|Nov
|74.60
|75.54
|74.16
|74.30
|Down .55
|Dec
|73.90
|Down .54
|Jan
|73.51
|Down .53
|Feb
|73.17
|Down .51
|Mar
|72.85
|Down .49
|Apr
|72.59
|Down .45
|May
|72.33
|Down .42
|Jun
|72.02
|Down .39
|Jul
|71.70
|Down .39
|Aug
|71.44
|Down .37
|Sep
|71.20
|Down .35
|Oct
|71.02
|Down .31
|Nov
|71.64
|72.00
|70.82
|70.82
|Down .29
|Dec
|70.53
|Down .27
|Jan
|70.17
|Down .27
|Feb
|69.93
|Down .26
|Mar
|69.70
|Down .25
|Apr
|69.51
|Down .24
|May
|69.34
|Down .23
|Jun
|69.13
|Down .23
|Jul
|68.94
|Down .23
|Aug
|68.78
|Down .23
|Sep
|68.65
|Down .22
|Oct
|68.46
|Down .22
|Nov
|69.25
|69.25
|68.31
|68.31
|Down .22
|Dec
|68.08
|Down .22
|Jan
|67.83
|Down .23
|Feb
|67.66
|Down .23
|Mar
|67.53
|Down .23
|Apr
|67.34
|Down .23
|May
|67.22
|Down .24
|Jun
|67.06
|Down .24
|Jul
|66.86
|Down .24
|Aug
|66.73
|Down .24
|Sep
|66.63
|Down .25
|Oct
|66.59
|Down .25
|Nov
|66.52
|Down .25
|Dec
|66.37
|Down .25
|Jan
|66.16
|Down .25
|Feb
|66.00
|Down .25
|Mar
|65.91
|Down .25
|Apr
|65.79
|Down .25
|May
|65.78
|Down .25
|Jun
|65.76
|Down .25
|Jul
|65.69
|Down .25
|Aug
|65.64
|Down .25
|Sep
|65.54
|Down .25
|Oct
|65.46
|Down .25
|Nov
|65.41
|Down .25
|Dec
|65.32
|Down .25
|Jan
|65.25
|Down .25
|Feb
|65.22
|Down .25
|Mar
|65.21
|Down .25
|Apr
|65.14
|Down .25
|May
|64.94
|Down .25
|Jun
|64.86
|Down .25
|Jul
|64.79
|Down .25
|Aug
|64.70
|Down .25
|Sep
|64.65
|Down .25
|Oct
|64.60
|Down .25
|Nov
|64.55
|Down .25
|Dec
|64.56
|Down .25
|Jan
|64.56
|Down .25
|Feb
|64.54
|Down .25
|Mar
|64.52
|Down .25
|Apr
|64.50
|Down .25
|May
|64.49
|Down .25
|Jun
|64.54
|Down .25
|Jul
|64.58
|Down .25
|Aug
|64.61
|Down .25
|Sep
|64.64
|Down .25
|Oct
|64.66
|Down .25
|Nov
|64.65
|Down .25
|Dec
|64.74
|Down .25
|Jan
|64.82
|Down .25
|Feb
|64.88
|Down .25
|Mar
|64.90
|Down .25
|Apr
|64.90
|Down .25
|May
|64.77
|Down .25
|Jun
|64.85
|Down .25
|Jul
|64.81
|Down .25
|Aug
|64.81
|Down .25
|Sep
|64.85
|Down .25
|Oct
|64.92
|Down .25
|Nov
|64.90
|Down .25
|Dec
|64.97
|Down .25
|Jan
|65.13
|Down .25
|Feb
|65.19
|Down .25
|Mar
|65.21
|Down .25
|Apr
|65.20
|Down .25
|May
|65.02
|Down .25
|Jun
|65.05
|Down .25
|Jul
|65.04
|Down .25
|Aug
|65.07
|Down .25
|Sep
|65.13
|Down .25
|Oct
|65.24
|Down .25
|Nov
|65.25
|Down .25
|Dec
|65.37
|Down .25
|Jan
|65.54
|Down .25