Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/07/23 03:19
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 96.51 97.95 94.23 94.70 Down 1.65
Sep 93.78 95.24 91.77 92.43 Down 1.35
Oct 91.68 93.04 89.87 90.60 Down 1.12
Nov 89.89 91.15 88.20 88.93 Down 1.02
Dec 88.13 89.59 86.99 87.49 Down .96
Jan 86.82 88.27 85.88 86.25 Down .94
Feb 86.65 87.15 84.91 85.19 Down .93
Mar 84.75 86.16 84.15 84.27 Down .94
Apr 84.40 85.26 83.45 83.45 Down .95
May 83.28 84.55 82.41 82.74 Down .94
Jun 82.91 83.81 82.05 82.07 Down .93
Jul 81.87 82.59 81.42 81.42 Down .95
Aug 82.00 82.00 80.86 80.86 Down .92
Sep 80.33 Down .89
Oct 79.83 Down .87
Nov 79.80 80.92 79.08 79.34 Down .85
Dec 78.81 Down .83
Jan 78.30 Down .80
Feb 77.80 Down .77
Mar 77.33 Down .75
Apr 76.91 Down .73
May 77.42 77.53 76.37 76.52 Down .70
Jun 76.08 Down .67
Jul 75.65 Down .66
Aug 75.25 Down .64
Sep 74.89 Down .62
Oct 74.61 Down .58
Nov 74.60 75.54 74.16 74.30 Down .55
Dec 73.90 Down .54
Jan 73.51 Down .53
Feb 73.17 Down .51
Mar 72.85 Down .49
Apr 72.59 Down .45
May 72.33 Down .42
Jun 72.02 Down .39
Jul 71.70 Down .39
Aug 71.44 Down .37
Sep 71.20 Down .35
Oct 71.02 Down .31
Nov 71.64 72.00 70.82 70.82 Down .29
Dec 70.53 Down .27
Jan 70.17 Down .27
Feb 69.93 Down .26
Mar 69.70 Down .25
Apr 69.51 Down .24
May 69.34 Down .23
Jun 69.13 Down .23
Jul 68.94 Down .23
Aug 68.78 Down .23
Sep 68.65 Down .22
Oct 68.46 Down .22
Nov 69.25 69.25 68.31 68.31 Down .22
Dec 68.08 Down .22
Jan 67.83 Down .23
Feb 67.66 Down .23
Mar 67.53 Down .23
Apr 67.34 Down .23
May 67.22 Down .24
Jun 67.06 Down .24
Jul 66.86 Down .24
Aug 66.73 Down .24
Sep 66.63 Down .25
Oct 66.59 Down .25
Nov 66.52 Down .25
Dec 66.37 Down .25
Jan 66.16 Down .25
Feb 66.00 Down .25
Mar 65.91 Down .25
Apr 65.79 Down .25
May 65.78 Down .25
Jun 65.76 Down .25
Jul 65.69 Down .25
Aug 65.64 Down .25
Sep 65.54 Down .25
Oct 65.46 Down .25
Nov 65.41 Down .25
Dec 65.32 Down .25
Jan 65.25 Down .25
Feb 65.22 Down .25
Mar 65.21 Down .25
Apr 65.14 Down .25
May 64.94 Down .25
Jun 64.86 Down .25
Jul 64.79 Down .25
Aug 64.70 Down .25
Sep 64.65 Down .25
Oct 64.60 Down .25
Nov 64.55 Down .25
Dec 64.56 Down .25
Jan 64.56 Down .25
Feb 64.54 Down .25
Mar 64.52 Down .25
Apr 64.50 Down .25
May 64.49 Down .25
Jun 64.54 Down .25
Jul 64.58 Down .25
Aug 64.61 Down .25
Sep 64.64 Down .25
Oct 64.66 Down .25
Nov 64.65 Down .25
Dec 64.74 Down .25
Jan 64.82 Down .25
Feb 64.88 Down .25
Mar 64.90 Down .25
Apr 64.90 Down .25
May 64.77 Down .25
Jun 64.85 Down .25
Jul 64.81 Down .25
Aug 64.81 Down .25
Sep 64.85 Down .25
Oct 64.92 Down .25
Nov 64.90 Down .25
Dec 64.97 Down .25
Jan 65.13 Down .25
Feb 65.19 Down .25
Mar 65.21 Down .25
Apr 65.20 Down .25
May 65.02 Down .25
Jun 65.05 Down .25
Jul 65.04 Down .25
Aug 65.07 Down .25
Sep 65.13 Down .25
Oct 65.24 Down .25
Nov 65.25 Down .25
Dec 65.37 Down .25
Jan 65.54 Down .25