Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, July 26

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, July 28

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Anazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, July 29

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.