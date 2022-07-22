South Africa bowls first in 29-over ODI against England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — South Africa won the toss and made England bat first in the second one-day international which was reduced to 29 overs per team due to rain on Friday.

The start of the match at Old Trafford was delayed for almost four hours.

England made three changes from its 62-run defeat in the series opener. Phil Salt came in for Ben Stokes, who made his final ODI appearance on Tuesday. Stokes retired from ODIs to ease his workload as test captain and for Twenty20s.

Quicks David Willey and Reece Topley came in for Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts at the other end.

South Africa made one change from the first ODI with Dwayne Pretorius replacing allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who was concussed in the series opener.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Joe Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwayne Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

