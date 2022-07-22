Ireland batting first vs New Zealand in 3rd T20

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ireland won the toss again and chose to bat first against New Zealand in their third Twenty20 on Friday.

Ireland also won the toss and bowled first in the opening two matches, losing both of them to give the Kiwis an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ireland is unchanged despite its 88-run defeat in the second T20.

New Zealand made one change for the match at Stormont, with Blair Tickner replacing fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson.

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (captain), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delaney, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

___

