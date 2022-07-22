Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko seeks to threaten Ukraine

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has dismissed reports on the alleged secret mobilization effort in Belarus as "a huge imitation of activity."

Recent media reports have suggested that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko wants his forces to play a more active role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

But in an interview with DW, Tsikhanouskaya said it was merely a ploy for attention.

"Lukashenko is trying to threaten Ukraine, to threaten our other neighbors," she said. But for Lukashenko it is "important" for the Belarusian strongman to be "in focus."

Lack of will to join the fight

The opposition leader also said she doesn't believe Belarusian soldiers would join the fight against Ukraine.

"Of course, we understand that we are dealing with unpredictable dictators and Lukashenko can [do] what Kremlin [tells] him to do. But I believe in the Belarusian people, I believe in Belarusian soldiers, that they will not betray our motherland."

She has previously stated there is "huge opposition" to the war, even in the military.

Tsikhanouskaya calls on Germany to stay loyal

Tsikhanouskaya, who visited Berlin earlier this week, had a message for German lawmakers. "You fully understand what we are fighting for," she said. "And I think now it's time to stay consistent, to not let the regime fool governments, to make any deals behind the Belarusian people's backs.

"Germany is a powerful country and a lot of eyes are looking at Germany's decision," she added.

She said that much more could be done for Belarusian students, media workers, human rights defenders, scientists and other groups opposing the Lukashenko regime.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery