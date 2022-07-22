Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/22 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 30 .681 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 12
Toronto 50 43 .538 13½
Boston 48 45 .516 15½
Baltimore 46 46 .500 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 38 56 .404 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 32 .656 _
Seattle 51 42 .548 10
Texas 42 49 .462 18
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21½
Oakland 33 62 .347 29

___

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game

Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.