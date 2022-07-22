|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Huddersfield vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Blackburn vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 12:30 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Coventry, 7 a.m.
Watford vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Derby
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leyton Orient
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlepool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Salford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrogate Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
AFC Wimbledon vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.