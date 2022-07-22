Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/22 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 20 6 .769
Connecticut 17 9 .654 3
Washington 17 11 .607 4
Atlanta 12 15 .444
New York 9 17 .346 11
Indiana 5 24 .172 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 19 8 .704
Seattle 17 9 .654
Los Angeles 12 14 .462
Dallas 11 14 .440 7
Phoenix 11 16 .407 8
Minnesota 10 17 .370 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 78, New York 69

Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 90, Indiana 77

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.