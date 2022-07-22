16-year-old brother of globe-trotting Belgian pilot lands in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sixteen-year-old Belgian Mack Rutherford landed in Taipei Friday (July 22) in an effort to break his sister’s record and become the youngest person to fly an airplane around the world.

Zara Rutherford also landed at Taipei Songshan Airport, in December last year, when she was 19. After Mack arrived at 1:58 p.m., he was transferred by bus to a quarantine hotel, CNA reported.

Before boarding the bus, he donned a T-shirt prepared especially for him, held up a sign bidding him welcome to Taiwan, and posed with his aircraft and with a cardboard cutout of his sister. Ground staff also gave him the iconic Taiwanese drink his sister raved about during her visit — bubble tea.

Mack Rutherford will spend just one night in Taipei, as he will be leaving Taiwan on his plane early Saturday (July 23), the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said.