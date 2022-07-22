Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

16-year-old brother of globe-trotting Belgian pilot lands in Taiwan

Zara Rutherford was 19 when she arrived in Taipei last December

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/22 19:24
Mack Rutherford, 16, following in his older sister's footsteps at Taipei Songshan Airport Friday. 

Mack Rutherford, 16, following in his older sister's footsteps at Taipei Songshan Airport Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sixteen-year-old Belgian Mack Rutherford landed in Taipei Friday (July 22) in an effort to break his sister’s record and become the youngest person to fly an airplane around the world.

Zara Rutherford also landed at Taipei Songshan Airport, in December last year, when she was 19. After Mack arrived at 1:58 p.m., he was transferred by bus to a quarantine hotel, CNA reported.

Before boarding the bus, he donned a T-shirt prepared especially for him, held up a sign bidding him welcome to Taiwan, and posed with his aircraft and with a cardboard cutout of his sister. Ground staff also gave him the iconic Taiwanese drink his sister raved about during her visit — bubble tea.

Mack Rutherford will spend just one night in Taipei, as he will be leaving Taiwan on his plane early Saturday (July 23), the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said.
Mack Rutherford
Zara Rutherford
Belgium
solo flight
aviator
pilot
circumnavigation
Taipei Songshan Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Air Force pilot dies in AT-3 jet trainer crash
Taiwan Air Force pilot dies in AT-3 jet trainer crash
2022/05/31 09:47
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines rolls out new pleasure flight
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines rolls out new pleasure flight
2022/05/27 17:13
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches A321neo service to Tokyo
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches A321neo service to Tokyo
2022/05/04 16:56
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
Suspected Russian pilot spotted after PLA jet crashes
2022/04/26 12:33
Taiwanese snacks, drinks attract crowd at Brussels Holiday Fair
Taiwanese snacks, drinks attract crowd at Brussels Holiday Fair
2022/03/29 14:12