Taiwan trade delegation visits Belize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from Taiwan visited diplomatic ally Belize, expressing interest in sectors including seafood, the recycling of plastic, and food processing, the Central America Trade Office (CATO) said Friday (July 22).

The delegation visited Belize July 13-17 to discuss trade relations with government members, CNA reported. Seafood and sugar exports from Taiwan were among the subjects of conversation, while the Belize government emphasized its measures in favor of attracting foreign investment in the post-pandemic era.

The government members expressed the hope that businesses from Taiwan could benefit from the Central American country’s bilingual environment and use it as a hub for trade in Central America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The Taiwanese delegation also visited a trade fair in the northern city of Orange Walk, and toured the Corozal Free Zone on the border with Mexico to take a closer look at trade opportunities in the country.