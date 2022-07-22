Vice president hails Taiwan-US partnership as key to regional peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) lauded close Taiwan-U.S. ties and vowed to protect democracy in a speech delivered at an Independence Day celebration held by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Thursday (July 21).

Lai said Russia's aggression against Ukraine represents the expansion of authoritarianism and attempts to change the world’s rules-based democracy and freedom. Global democracies should treat this threat seriously, he said.

Lai said that Taiwan will do its part by firmly safeguarding democracy and working with the U.S. and like-minded countries to defend regional peace and security, maintain freedom and openness in the Indo-Pacific, and protect the security of the world’s industrial supply chain, CNA reported. The vice president said he wanted to pray for the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as Ukrainians, who are caught in the throes of war.

Lai thanked the U.S. government for adhering to the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, fulfilling its commitment to Taiwan's security. He also expressed gratitude to the U.S. for actively assisting Taiwan in expanding its international space.

He said Taiwan, which advocates freedom and democracy, is a trusted partner of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region, and vice versa. Lai said he hopes the two countries can continue to carry out wider and deeper cooperation.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, former Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Chair Morris Chang (張忠謀), and Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) also attended the event.