AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/07/22 15:23
Artem Dmitriev gives the last salute to his daughter Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wea...
Firefighters evacuate an elderly woman from her house in Penteli, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.In Greece, hundreds of people were ordered to leave their ...
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga address the surrounding crowds of supporters during campaigns with his running-mate Martha Karua for the forthco...
Spectators watch the riders pass in the town of Valentine during the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 130 kilometers (80.8 mi...
The full moon rises over a windmill in Consuegra, Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Partially suntanned rowers enjoy the sunny weather on the river Thames near Hammersmith in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forecaster t...
Maksym and Andrii 11, years old boys, salute to Ukrainian soldiers holding plastic guns as they play at the self-made checkpoint on the highway in Kha...
Thousands people gather in the bullring on the final day of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Revellers fr...
Tiger Woods of the US plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland,...
A local resident fights a forest fire with a shovel during a wildfire in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Firefighters battled wildfi...
Goats rest in shadow on the Durmitor mountain, Montenegro, Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities have warned of extremely hot temperatures in Montenegro ...
Britain's Thomas Pidcock climbs Alpe D'Huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start...
Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations late Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

JULY 15-21, 2022

A week when the war in Ukraine continued to capture the world’s attention, a heat wave with record-high temperatures and fires scorched Europe, France celebrated its national Bastille Day and Kenyans gathered for rallies ahead of the upcoming general elections. In sports, the Tour de France and the British Open golf tournament were the main events, while thousands of people closed out the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid chief photographer Emilio Morenatti.

