Japan doubles Taiwan coverage in latest annual defense white paper

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest edition of the defense white paper approved by Japan’s Cabinet on Friday (July 22) features twice as many pages dedicated to Taiwan as the previous edition, according to media reports.

For the first time, the document says Japan will closely cooperate with the international community to keep a close watch over developments in the Taiwan Strait, CNA reported.

In 2021, the white paper included five pages about Taiwan in the chapter about United States-China relations, instead of being inside the chapter about China, where it had featured previously. The latest version devoted 10 pages to Taiwan, according to CNA.

The Russian invasion in Ukraine might give others, even in Asia, the erroneous impression that it was possible to change the status quo unilaterally, the document said. It also noted the Biden administration saw China as a challenge to the prosperity, security, and democratic values of the U.S.

In another sign that Tokyo was paying attention to the regional security situation, a multi-party delegation from Japan’s Diet, including two former defense ministers, is expected to visit Taiwan next week.