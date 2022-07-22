Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan doubles Taiwan coverage in latest annual defense white paper

Document devotes 10 pages to Taiwan in chapter about US-China relations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/22 16:32
The 2022 edition of Japan's Defense White Paper devotes 10 pages to Taiwan. 

The 2022 edition of Japan's Defense White Paper devotes 10 pages to Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest edition of the defense white paper approved by Japan’s Cabinet on Friday (July 22) features twice as many pages dedicated to Taiwan as the previous edition, according to media reports.

For the first time, the document says Japan will closely cooperate with the international community to keep a close watch over developments in the Taiwan Strait, CNA reported.

In 2021, the white paper included five pages about Taiwan in the chapter about United States-China relations, instead of being inside the chapter about China, where it had featured previously. The latest version devoted 10 pages to Taiwan, according to CNA.

The Russian invasion in Ukraine might give others, even in Asia, the erroneous impression that it was possible to change the status quo unilaterally, the document said. It also noted the Biden administration saw China as a challenge to the prosperity, security, and democratic values of the U.S.

In another sign that Tokyo was paying attention to the regional security situation, a multi-party delegation from Japan’s Diet, including two former defense ministers, is expected to visit Taiwan next week.
Defense White Paper
Japan Defense White Paper
Taiwan-Japan relations
Chinese invasion of Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Annual wargames focus on defense of north Taiwan river estuary
Annual wargames focus on defense of north Taiwan river estuary
2022/07/20 14:45
Multi-party delegation from Japan’s Diet to visit Taiwan
Multi-party delegation from Japan’s Diet to visit Taiwan
2022/07/19 14:03
Taiwan KMT leader likely to visit Japan in August for Abe funeral
Taiwan KMT leader likely to visit Japan in August for Abe funeral
2022/07/14 17:12
US Pacific Fleet chief says RIMPAC naval drills not directed against China
US Pacific Fleet chief says RIMPAC naval drills not directed against China
2022/07/13 20:59
Japanese parliament delegation to visit Taiwan in late July
Japanese parliament delegation to visit Taiwan in late July
2022/07/13 12:05