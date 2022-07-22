Taiwan legislative delegation arrives in Lithuania

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan delegation, led by Legislative Speaker You Xi-kun (游錫堃) on Thursday (July 21) left the Czech Republic and headed to Lithuania, the next stop on the group’s Europe trip.

According to the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas) website, the group attended a banquet hosted by Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen on Thursday night and will meet with deputy speakers Radvile Morkunaite-Mikuleniene and Pauliumi Saudargu, and members of the Seimas Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Committees in the coming days, CNA reported.

You will visit Vilnius University, which has a Taiwan Resource Center for Chinese Studies, the Vilnius TV Tower, a site of confrontations between Lithuanians and Soviet troops during the 1991 January Events, and the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, which preserves Lithuanian history and displays the atrocities committed by the former Soviet Union’s KGB in the Baltic nation.

The group is expected to depart Lithuania on July 23.

Additionally, You said in a Facebook post that during a layover in Poland, the delegation met with Waldemar Andzel, chairman of the Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group. Andzel has visited Taiwan twice and is a good friend of Taiwan.