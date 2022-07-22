Taiwan reports 23,813 local COVID cases, 86 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 23,813 local COVID cases on Friday (July 22), a 4.3% decrease from the previous day.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 280 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,386,289. The 86 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,478.

Local cases

The local cases include 10,767 males, 13,034 females, and 12 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 4,140, followed by 2,846 in Taichung City, 2,562 in Taoyuan City, 2,513 in Kaohsiung City, 2,352 in Taipei City, 1,877 in Tainan City, 1,089 in Changhua County, 765 in Pingtung County, 648 in Miaoli County, 644 in Hsinchu County, 601 in Yilan County, 586 in Yunlin County, 569 in Hsinchu City, 499 in Hualien County, 448 in Chiayi County, 434 in Nantou County, 335 in Keelung City, 304 in Taitung County, 283 in Chiayi City, 159 in Kinmen County, 131 in Penghu County, and 28 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 86 deaths announced on Friday include 45 males and 41 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 83 had a history of chronic disease, and 62 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 20 to July 20 and the dates of death were from May 17 to July 19.

Imported cases

The 280 imported cases include 141 males and 139 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between June 25 to July 21, nine arrived from France; six each from the U.S. and U.K.; four each from Singapore and Vietnam; three from the Philippines; two each from the Netherlands and Malaysia; and one each from Australia, China, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Germany. The countries of origin of 233 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,455,285 COVID tests, with 10,062,451 coming back negative. Of the 4,386,289 confirmed cases, 17,935 were imported, 4,368,300 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,478 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 8,463 deaths from local infections, 1,916 were in New Taipei City, 996 in Taipei City, 821 in Taichung City, 768 in Kaohsiung City, 643 in Tainan City, 639 in Taoyuan City, 488 in Changhua County, 351 in Pingtung County, 248 in Yunlin County, 240 in Nantou County, 201 in Keelung City, 176 each in Miaoli County and Chiayi County, 168 in Yilan County, 146 in Hualien County, 133 in Chiayi City, 130 in Hsinchu County, 116 in Taitung County, 80 in Hsinchu City, 16 in Penghu County, and 11 in Kinmen County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.