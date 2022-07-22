Terraoil Announces Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

Shareholders Show Strong Support for Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 22 July 2022 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce that the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held as scheduled on July 21, 2022 in the Company's offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland.The agenda items included the approval of a&o kreston audit ag as the company's auditor for 2020 and 2021 and the relocation of the company's registered address to Steinhausen, Zug, Switzerland. Both agenda items were approved by over 99% of the votes cast.Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:"We are pleased that an overwhelming majority of the shareholders of Terraoil continue to support the company and we are positioned to complete the audits and advance our business plan. The audits will commence immediately and when they are completed, we will be able to hold the Annual General Meetings for 2020 and 2021 and provide shareholders with an in-person update on the many developments of Terraoil."71 544 01 20.Hashtag: #TerraoilSwissAG

About Terraoil Swiss AG