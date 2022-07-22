Chinese navy ship spotted off Taiwan east coast ahead of wargames

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese navy reconnaissance ship sailed past Hualien County early Friday (July 22) morning as Taiwan prepares for annual wargames scheduled for next week, according to military sources.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel appeared 44 nautical miles (81 kilometers) from the coastal township of Fengbin around 4 a.m. Friday, sailing from the north to the southeast, CNA reported.

The military said they were still analyzing the details of the ship’s passage, while the media established a link with the Han Kuang 38 wargames scheduled for July 25-29. The timing is sensitive because the military drills include joint Navy and Air Force maneuvers outside of Suao, a port in Yilan County.

Around the time of previous east coast wargames, PLAN reconnaissance and spy ships would often be observed in the area, leading to speculation that Friday’s case was linked to Han Kuang 38.