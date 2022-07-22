Alexa
Chinese navy ship spotted off Taiwan east coast ahead of wargames

Ship linked to Han Kuang 38 exercise and military drills near Yilan County on July 25-29

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/22 13:44
Taiwan's military is preparing for the July 25-29 Han Kuang wargames. 

Taiwan's military is preparing for the July 25-29 Han Kuang wargames.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese navy reconnaissance ship sailed past Hualien County early Friday (July 22) morning as Taiwan prepares for annual wargames scheduled for next week, according to military sources.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel appeared 44 nautical miles (81 kilometers) from the coastal township of Fengbin around 4 a.m. Friday, sailing from the north to the southeast, CNA reported.

The military said they were still analyzing the details of the ship’s passage, while the media established a link with the Han Kuang 38 wargames scheduled for July 25-29. The timing is sensitive because the military drills include joint Navy and Air Force maneuvers outside of Suao, a port in Yilan County.

Around the time of previous east coast wargames, PLAN reconnaissance and spy ships would often be observed in the area, leading to speculation that Friday’s case was linked to Han Kuang 38.
Han Kuang 38
Han Kuang military drills
Chinese Navy
Chinese navy ships
spy ships
PLAN
Hualien County

