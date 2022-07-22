AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Colombian veterans of the Korean War, top row, from left; Sgt. 1st Class Alfonzo Chavez, 96; Jose Adonai Castilla, 88; Sgt. Alfonso Alvarez Vargas, 87...
Colombian veterans of the Korean War, top row, from left; Sgt. 1st Class Alfonzo Chavez, 96; Jose Adonai Castilla, 88; Sgt. Alfonso Alvarez Vargas, 87; Jose Barut Celis, 88; and Cpl. Luis Maria Jimenez, 87; bottom row, from left; Col. Guillermo Guzman, 87; Luis Antonio Garcia, 97; Jose del Carmen Galvis, 89; Cpl. Luis Alfonso Gaitan, 90; and Alvaro Bernal, 91, pose for portraits before attending an Independence Day parade marking Colombia's independence from Spanish colonization, in Bogota, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day is commemorated on July 27 by the U.S. and South Korea. Colombia was the only country in Latin America to send troops to support the effort against the North Korean invasion of South Korea. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)