Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2022/07/22 12:01
People walk in an exhibit simulating sea pollution during the 11th edition of Technopolis science, technology, industry and art exhibit in Buenos Aire...
United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mex...
Residents use a cart to transport a body after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths, in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro...
Colombian veterans of the Korean War, top row, from left; Sgt. 1st Class Alfonzo Chavez, 96; Jose Adonai Castilla, 88; Sgt. Alfonso Alvarez Vargas, 87...
Commuters walk along the Pan American Highway due to roadblocks set up by protesters demonstrating against inflation, especially surging fuel prices, ...
Chile's Yenny Acuna does a bicycle kick during a Women's Copa America soccer match against Colombia in Armenia, Colombia, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (A...
A cos player dressed in a demon lord like costume attends the Comic Con convention in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias De...
Maria Sipac Coj embraces the coffin that contains the remains of her son Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, during a funeral service, in Tzucubal, Nahuala...
A police officer tries to prevent an anti-government protester from pulling the hair of a woman who is part of group that appeared to show their suppo...
Emergency personnel work next to a navy Blackhawk helicopter crashed after supporting those who conducted the capture of drug lord Rafael Caro Quinter...
A Guiana dolphin swims in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 15, 2022. Researchers say the last pod of dolphins in Guanabara Bay s...

People walk in an exhibit simulating sea pollution during the 11th edition of Technopolis science, technology, industry and art exhibit in Buenos Aire...

United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mex...

Residents use a cart to transport a body after a police operation that resulted in multiple deaths, in the Complexo do Alemao favela in Rio de Janeiro...

Colombian veterans of the Korean War, top row, from left; Sgt. 1st Class Alfonzo Chavez, 96; Jose Adonai Castilla, 88; Sgt. Alfonso Alvarez Vargas, 87...

Commuters walk along the Pan American Highway due to roadblocks set up by protesters demonstrating against inflation, especially surging fuel prices, ...

Chile's Yenny Acuna does a bicycle kick during a Women's Copa America soccer match against Colombia in Armenia, Colombia, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (A...

A cos player dressed in a demon lord like costume attends the Comic Con convention in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias De...

Maria Sipac Coj embraces the coffin that contains the remains of her son Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, during a funeral service, in Tzucubal, Nahuala...

A police officer tries to prevent an anti-government protester from pulling the hair of a woman who is part of group that appeared to show their suppo...

Emergency personnel work next to a navy Blackhawk helicopter crashed after supporting those who conducted the capture of drug lord Rafael Caro Quinter...

A Guiana dolphin swims in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 15, 2022. Researchers say the last pod of dolphins in Guanabara Bay s...

July 14 to July 21, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota, Colombia.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com