Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla burst into flames

Tesla collided with signpost in Taoyuan City, bruised Lin and son rescued from car

  286
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/22 13:08
Singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla after collision. (Facebook, Reporter.taiwan photo)

Singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla after collision. (Facebook, Reporter.taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Tesla driven by Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) burst into flames on Friday (July 22) after crashing into a signpost in Taoyuan City.

At around 11:00 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a white Tesla crash into a signpost on a median in Taoyuan City's Luzhu District, reported SET News. The car was said to have burst into flames upon impact and bystanders rushed to help pull the driver and one passenger out of the vehicle.

They soon realized the driver was Lin, who had multiple bruises to his head and a fractured arm. Members of the public shot video showing the white sedan bursting into flames and posted it on social media.

The fire appears to have started at the front of the car and eventually consumed the entire front half of the electric vehicle. Passersby who witnessed the accident said that Lin's son was in the front passenger seat. Both Lin and his son were extricated from the vehicle by good Samaritans, who also called 119.

Lin was reportedly unable to speak for a period of time, while his son had bruises to his face. After paramedics arrived, the pair were taken to Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The accident reportedly occurred at 10:51 a.m. Just prior to the accident, Lin was driving with his son on Zhongzheng Road, made a U-turn, veered to the outside lane, rolled over a median, and slammed into a steel sign post.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Video shows Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla burst into flames
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photos)

Video shows Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla burst into flames
(Facebook, Reporter.taiwan photo)

Video shows Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla burst into flames
(CNA photo)

Video shows Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's Tesla burst into flames
(CNA photo)
car accident
car crash
car wreck
Tesla
Tesla crash
road accident
traffic accident
fire
blaze

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: 'Eruption' spotted on Taiwan's Xiaolanyu
Photo of the Day: 'Eruption' spotted on Taiwan's Xiaolanyu
2022/07/13 13:45
Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
Fire engulfs Taiwan actress Brigitte Lin's NT$4.2 billion Hong Kong mansion
2022/07/08 12:43
29 Taiwanese officers to compete at World Police & Fire Games
29 Taiwanese officers to compete at World Police & Fire Games
2022/07/06 21:09
Largest geothermal plant in Taiwan to start development in 2023
Largest geothermal plant in Taiwan to start development in 2023
2022/07/06 10:09
Vietnamese woman hurls Molotov cocktails at ex-boyfriend's New Taipei home
Vietnamese woman hurls Molotov cocktails at ex-boyfriend's New Taipei home
2022/07/05 18:55