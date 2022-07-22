Taiwan envoy to US attends China Task Force meeting in Washington

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan's representative to the U.S., on Wednesday (July 20) attended a roundtable meeting hosted by the U.S. House China Task Force, during which panelists called for speeding up arms sales to Taiwan, inviting Taiwan to participate in military exercises, and strengthening US-Taiwan ties.

The China Task Force, established last May and composed of Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, aims to strengthen congressional efforts to counter growing “cross-jurisdictional” threats from China.

Hsiao said she and Michael McCaul, chairman of the China Task Force, worked together to propose the Arms Exports Delivery Solutions Act in July due to increasing provocations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The bill is intended to ensure the U.S. delivers defensive weapons to Taiwan as soon as possible, she said.

The bill was recently incorporated into the House version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act as an amendment, and was passed by the House of Representatives, Liberty Times reported.

Hsiao thanked the U.S. Congress for its bipartisan support for Taiwan. She added that Taiwan is committed to defending its homeland, democracy and freedom, but it also needs more friends and partners to safeguard each other's shared values ​​and interests.

McCaul emphasized the U.S. and Taiwan stand together. He also said the U.S. cannot wait until aggression occurs, as it did with Ukraine, so it should make every effort to arm Taiwan immediately.

Representative Kevin McCarthy argued the U.S. should consider increasing arms sales to Taiwan, providing it with appropriate weapons to counter the CCP, and inviting it to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Military Exercise.

Washington should also allow Taiwan to display symbols of national sovereignty in the U.S. and increase Taiwan-U.S. commercial and trade connections McCarthy added. He said that supporting Taiwan "is the right thing to do and is in the best interest of the United States."

Several other panelists pointed out that the process of American arms sales to Taiwan and delivery of the weapons are too slow and must be sped up.

More than a dozen House representatives attended the meeting, including Young Kim (金映玉), Mike Gallagher, and Scott Perry. McCarthy also referred to Hsiao as "Taiwan Ambassador" on his website.