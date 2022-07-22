Coach Foster, captain Cane retained after All Blacks losses

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ian Foster has been retained as head coach but says changes, likely among only his assistants, will be made in response to the All Blacks' recent losing streak which culminated in a home series loss to Ireland.

The board of New Zealand Rugby decided on Friday that Foster should continue as head coach through the Rugby Championship which begins for the All Blacks with two matches against the world champion Springboks in South Africa next month.

Foster is contracted through the 2023 World Cup and removing him ahead of that time likely would be expensive.

The changes Foster alluded to in speaking to media on Friday are expected to involve only his current assistants John Plumtree, Brad Mooar, Greg Feek and Scott McLeod, some of whom may be removed or reassigned. Plumtree has responsibility for the forwards, Feek for the scrum, Mooar for attack and McLeod for defense.

Foster said New Zealand-born former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, who joined the All Blacks recently as a selector and technical adviser, will not be taking a larger role within the team.

Sam Cane was expected to be replaced as captain for the Rugby Championship but also has been retained and Foster expressed confidence in his leadership. Cane has captained New Zealand in 13 of his 80 tests, all under Foster.

“I have faith in Sam Cane,” Foster said. “We all know we have a high accountability when you wear an All Blacks jersey and we need to do that better. I just want to stress that no All Black enjoys being a part of a team that’s losing. There’s a lot of hurt and the next few days will be important for us.”

Foster conceded he remains under heavy pressure from All Blacks fans after the series loss to Ireland.

“As a head coach there’s been a lot of questions about the last couple weeks," Foster said. “I’m strong, I’m resilient. I believe I have a good feel with the players, I’m strategic and I’m also accountable.”

The All Blacks have lost four of their last five test matches, three to Ireland and one to France. Foster’s record of 16 wins from 23 tests, or 69%, is well below that of his predecessor Steve Hansen, who won 93 of 107 or 86% of his tests in charge.

“The past fortnight has been a challenging time for us and of course our fans,” New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said. “There have been some thorough conversations this week as there always are around our performance environments and these will continue."

The problems facing the All Blacks have been exacerbated by inaction or poor communication from New Zealand Rugby. Foster refused to discuss his future at a news conference immediately after the third Ireland test and media who pressed him on the issue were told by an NZR staffer to stop.

The same staffer canceled a regularly-scheduled new conference with Foster on Sunday, later saying the coach needed breathing space from the pressure he was under after the All Blacks’ latest defeat.

Foster said Friday that was the wrong decision.

“I as a head coach will never ever not communicate with my fan base when there’s an expectation to,” he said. “I know that I have to communicate with the fans."

The squad named by Foster for the Rugby Championship contains almost all the players who took part in the Ireland series, unless injured. Again, no one so far has been held responsible for the All Blacks’ poor performances.

“We didn’t achieve what we wanted to in the (Ireland) series. We’ve had robust conversations since,” Foster said.

New Zealand Rugby Championship squad: Forwards, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Aidan Ross, Nepo Laulala, Angus Ta’avao, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu. Backs: Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece.

