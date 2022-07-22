Mercury hits 40.7 C in Hualien, red heat alert issued for Taipei, New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mercury in eastern Taiwan soared to a scorching 40.7 degrees Celsius in eastern Taiwan on Thursday (July 21) and the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today (July 22) has issued a red heat alert for four counties and cities and an orange heat alert for the rest of Taiwan proper.

At 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, the automated weather station in Hualien County's Yuli Township reached 40.7 C. This was the highest temperature recorded at any automated weather station in the country.

However, the CWB stated that it would not be considered the official high-temperature record for the year because it was an unmanned station. This year's official highest temperature was 39.1°C, recorded at the manned weather station in Taitung.

Also on Thursday, Hualien's Zhuoxi Township reported 40.3 C, while the county's Qingshuilingdao station registered 39.1 C. At 11:20 a.m., the weather station in Taipei's Shezi area recorded 38.6 C.

More sizzling weather is expected today and the CWB at 6:58 a.m. issued a red alert for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Yilan County, and Hualien County, which indicates a daily maximum temperature of 38 C for three consecutive days. It also issued an orange signal for Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County.