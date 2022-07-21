Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/21 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 29 .688 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 12½
Toronto 50 43 .538 14
Boston 48 45 .516 16
Baltimore 46 46 .500 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 37 55 .402 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 60 32 .652 _
Seattle 51 42 .548
Texas 42 49 .462 17½
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 21
Oakland 32 61 .344 28½

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.