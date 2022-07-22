Alexa
Matijevic’s 9th-inning single lifts Astros over Yankees 3-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/07/22 04:44
Houston Astros pinch hitter J.J. Matijevic, second from left, celebrates with Justin Verlander after hitting a walkoff single during the ninth inning ...
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery fields a bunt hit for a single by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning in the first...
Houston Astros pinch hitter J.J. Matijevic, right, watches his walkoff RBI single off New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King during the ninth in...
Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon runs home to score on an RBI double by Korey Lee during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader ...
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers to Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning in the first game of a baseball do...
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. is shown during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the New York Yankees Thur...
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is shown before the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Houston Astros Thursday, July 21, 2022, in ...
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier reacts after giving up a solo home run to New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu during the fifth inning in the...
New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball d...
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., left, congratulates pinch hitter J.J. Matijevic (13) on his walkoff single during the ninth inning in the firs...
Houston Astros pinch hitter J.J. Matijevic, center top, celebrates with Jeremy Pena (3) and Korey Lee (38) after hitting a walkoff single during the n...

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams.

Alex Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King (6-3). Bregman advanced to third on Aledmys Díaz's double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Yordan Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases.

King looked as if he might be able to escape the jam after he struck out Chas McCormick, but Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.

The doubleheader between the major league-leading Yankees and the Astros is to help make up a series that was postponed because of the lockout. Houston won the first game of the series on June 30.