Police: Alabama woman provided gun, drove youths to shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting, police said Thursday. She was arrested on multiple charges.

Several youths were involved in a confrontation on July 15 before leaving the scene and returning in a vehicle driven by Shakita Leann Crittenton, 35, according to a statement from the Dothan Police Department.

Upon arrival, the youths got a handgun out of the trunk of the car and began shooting, said Lt. Ronald Hall. No one was injured, he said, and it's unclear what prompted the dispute.

Police searched Crittenton's home following the shooting and found illegal drugs and malnourished puppies that were being held in cages in closets, police said. Aside from being charged with attempted assault and discharging a weapon into a vehicle in the shooting, Crittenton also was charged with chemical endangerment and animal cruelty, the statement said.

Court records didn't show whether Crittenton had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Three youths were charged as juveniles in the shooting, Hall said. The relationship between them and the woman wasn't clear, he said.