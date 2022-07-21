Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jonas Vingegaard drops Pogacar in final Tour mountain test

By Associated Press
2022/07/21 23:46
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, tries to break away from Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader...
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, cli...
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, cli...
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, talks to riders of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team trying to slow down the pac...
Sepp Kuss of the U.S., right, sets the pace for Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, as Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, w...
Spectators cheer as the pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes during the eighteenth stage of the To...
The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes through the village of Saint-Pe-de-Bigorre during the eig...
Belgium's Nathan van Hooydonck, right and Sepp Kuss of the U.S., second right, set the pace for their leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the o...
Spectators cheer as the pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes during the eighteenth stage of the To...
The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling ...

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, tries to break away from Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader...

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, cli...

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider's white jersey, cli...

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, talks to riders of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team trying to slow down the pac...

Sepp Kuss of the U.S., right, sets the pace for Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, as Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, w...

Spectators cheer as the pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes during the eighteenth stage of the To...

The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes through the village of Saint-Pe-de-Bigorre during the eig...

Belgium's Nathan van Hooydonck, right and Sepp Kuss of the U.S., second right, set the pace for their leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the o...

Spectators cheer as the pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes during the eighteenth stage of the To...

The pack with Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling ...

HAUTACAM, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France on Thursday and ultimately dropped his rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race.

With only one big test left before the race reaches Paris — a 41-kilometer time trial scheduled for Saturday — the Jumbo-Visma leader seems all but guaranteed to win a maiden Tour title after reaching the Hautacam resort on his own.

Barring a crash, the yellow jersey should be his.

Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, cracked about four kilometers from the finish after spending the day on the attack.

Vingegaard then went solo to claim a second stage win following his success at the Col du Granon last week in the Alps on the day he took control of the race. Pogacar crossed the finish line more than one minute behind Vingegaard.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports