United States Bromine Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

The U.S. bromine market was valued at US$ 604 in 2020 and is projected to cross US$ 780 Mn by the end of 2027.

Increased applications of flame retardants owing to growing adoption for domestic and commercial use is estimated to have a positive impact on the market. Moreover, excess use of hydrogen bromide is also projected to have a positive impact on the market.

The U.S. maintained its position as one of the leading bromine producers in the world. China, Israel, and Jordan also are major producers of elemental bromine. In 2019, U.S. net imports of bromine and bromine compounds increased compared with those in 2018.

Increasing adoption of bromine in mercury emission mitigation

Mercury is considered by the World Health Organization as one of the top ten chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concern. Despite global decarbonization efforts, more than 40% of the world’s electricity is currently generated by coal power plants which is major source of mercury emission. However, bromine-based technologies have successfully reduced mercury emission by 90% due to which its demand is specifically increasing in this sector of the market. Bromine-based compounds are versatile and can be added at different stages of the combustion process to help capture mercury.

Widespread consumption of bromine in varied applications

Bromine is completely a versatile compound that has varied applications such as oil & gas drilling, flame retardants, pesticides, water treatment, plasma etching, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Thus, due to this versatility it’s in high demand leading to noticeable growth in the near future. Flame retardants has been one of the largest application segments as the demand for fire extinguishers is across the world.

High adoption of bromine as a disinfectant because of the COVID-19 pandemic

In COVID-19 situation most of the businesses have been in difficult situation but bromine market is expected to grow at an exponential growth rate due to increase in demand associated with disinfectants which are manufactured with the help of bromine. Thus, demand for disinfectants from April 2020 has increased swiftly to a level where the market is expected to achieve exponential growth rate and this growth is expected to remain high till end of 2021.

Increasing adoption of non-halogenated flame retardants

Environmental toxicity is one of major factor due to which growth of bromine-based flame retardants market is expected to decline in another few years. In a few countries non-halogenated flame retardants production has been stopped and an environmental bylaw has been passed against it production. Thus, this factor is expected to restrain the market growth of U.S. bromine market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Albemarle Corporation, Lanxessa AG, Mil-Spec Industries, BariteWorld, Tetra Technologies, Unibromo USA are few of the major producers and suppliers of the U.S. bromine market.

Recent developments:

On 2 September 2020: Albemarle Corporation announced the company has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as a critical partner for two lithium research projects over three years through a Battery Manufacturing Lab Call. Albemarle will work in conjunction with two DOE labs on the company’s approved projects, first with Argonne National Laboratory and second with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

On 2 July 2018: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) and Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), a global oil services company, today announced they entered into a global joint marketing and development agreement for the sale and distribution of TETRA’s proprietary family of TETRA CS Neptune(R) completion fluids. The collaborative agreement also fosters and drives further development of other oil and gas drilling and completion fluids based on their respective technologies and resource capabilities.

Segmentation:

By Derivatives

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids

Hydrogen Bromide (HBR)

By Application

Flame Retardants

Oil & Gas Drilling

PTA Synthesis

Water Treatment

Mercury Emission Control

Pesticides

HBR Flow Batteries

Plasma Etching

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Photography, Chemical Intermediates Synthesis, Adhesive

Tapes, and Rubbers)

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

