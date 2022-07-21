Zirconium Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The Zirconium market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. It owes to surge significant demand for Zirconium in various industry such as ceramics, medical, automobile, and nuclear power industry.

Growing demand for zirconium-based construction materials such as sanitary ware & tableware and zirconium alloys in dental implants toughness will boost the zirconium market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the primary factor driving the market growth is the upsurge in uses of Zirconium in foundries and refractories. Furthermore, advancement in the automobile production and manufacturing industries is fuelling the demand for cast parts, which, in turn, is boom the zirconium market.

Additionally, increasing applications of Zirconium to manufacture nuclear-grade zirconium material will contribute to the zirconium market growth during the forecast period. In addition, demand for Zirconium in the ceramics industry and to produce various types of components such as water-cooled nuclear power plant projects are the key driver aiding to the growth of Zirconium market.

Zirconia Occurrence- a type of Zirconium is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Zirconium market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Zirconium market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Zirconium market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Zirconium market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Based on product type, the Zirconium market segmented into Zircon, Zirconia, and, others. Zirconia dominated the global Zirconium on account of its excellent chemical and corrosion inertness at very high temperatures and used as an essential refractory material. It is also used in insulation, enamels, and the manufacture of abrasives.

Zircon market will grow due to the rise in demand in ceramics, television glass, and refractory and foundry applications.

Based on application, the global Zirconium market categorized into Ceramics, Refractories, Foundry Sand, Zircon Chemicals, and Others. By application type, Ceramics will dominate the market due to the growth of the construction industry. The residential segment of the construction industry uses ceramics in sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, table and ornamental ware, bricks, and pipes.

The zircon chemicals market driven by its uses as automobile and industrial catalysts, ware materials, dielectric and piezoelectric devices, oxygen sensors, and fuel cells.

Asia accounts for the lion share of the global Zirconium market during the anticipated period.

Based on region, the Zirconium market classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the global Zirconium market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for applications of Zirconium in various industries, such as ceramics, medical and healthcare, and construction.

Global Zirconium Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such Tosoh, Iluka Resources, Tronox, Richards Bay Minerals, Foskor, Alkane Resources, Astron, Kenmare Resources, Moly, Astron Advanced Materials, Wah Chang, Australian Zircon, EI DuPont de Nemours, Bemax Resources, Exxaro Resources, Luxfer Group, Rio-Tinto, Smartac Group China Holdings, and Namakwa Sand are the key players in manufacturing Zirconium.

