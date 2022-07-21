Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/21 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 20 6 .769
Connecticut 17 9 .654 3
Washington 16 11 .593
Atlanta 12 14 .462 8
New York 9 16 .360 10½
Indiana 5 23 .179 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 18 8 .692
Seattle 17 9 .654 1
Los Angeles 11 14 .440
Dallas 11 14 .440
Phoenix 11 16 .407
Minnesota 10 17 .370

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 78, Seattle 74

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.