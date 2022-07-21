WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Connecticut
|17
|9
|.654
|3
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|14
|.462
|8
|New York
|9
|16
|.360
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|23
|.179
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Seattle
|17
|9
|.654
|1
|Los Angeles
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Dallas
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Phoenix
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
|Minnesota
|10
|17
|.370
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Chicago 78, Seattle 74
New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.