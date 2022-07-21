MRI Systems Market Forecast 2022 to 2030 A Valuable Repository of Information for Key Stakeholders

The Global MRI Systems Market was valued at USD 7.13 Billion in the year 2020. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in the field strength of MRI Systems, and the rising geriatric population will impel the usage of MRI Systems globally, hence, paving way for the growth in the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Based on the Field Strength segment, the 1.5T 3T captured the lions share in the global market in 2020. Globally, MRI diagnosis takes place with scanners of either of these strengths. The more than 3T field MRI systems are increasingly becoming popular due to their improvements in imaging quality over other scanners.

North America region is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global MRI Systems market, followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, neurological and musculoskeletal conditions among others, awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis, technological advancements leading to the replacement of low-field MRI systems with high-field MRI systems, and rising aged population worldwide. The other factors propelling the growth of the magnetic resonance imaging market are rising adoption of universal health coverage in the developed and developing markets, increasing product launches, adoption of high strength MRI equipment, rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging potential markets and advent of AI-Inspired MRI procedures.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the MRI Systems market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the MRI Systems Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the MRI Systems Market by Architecture (Closed MRI Systems and Open MRI Systems).

The report analyses the MRI Systems Market by Field Strength (Less than 1.5T, 1.5T 3T and more than 3T).

The report analyses the MRI Systems Market by Application (Neurology, Musculoskeletal, Cardiology and Others).

The Global MRI Systems Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Architecture, by field strength and by Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Siemens Healthineers, General Electric, Phillips, Canon Medical Systems Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Fonar Corporation, Esaote SpA, Anke high-tech co. ltd, Time medical systems, MR solutions.

