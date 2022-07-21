Dietary Fibers Market Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The dietary fibers market size was estimated at more than $7,800.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow with a registered CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC704
Dietary fibers are present in various plant-based food items like fruits, legumes, and vegetables. Fibers are essential for the body to remove waste and control weight. Fibers also decrease blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the body, which helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and heart diseases. Dietary fibers have major demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and foods & beverages.
The major factor driving the growth of the global dietary fibers market is the increase in the usage of natural products and growing awareness among people is also steeply increasing the demand for dietary fibers.
The need for dietary fiber intake is increasing as the majority of the population is affected by health issues like gastrointestinal infections, obesity, digestive problems, and other diseases. Considering that, market players are advancing their portfolios by developing dietary fiber products. The increase in ailments and the development of solutions will expectedly enhance the growth of the global dietary fibers market.
However, a high intake of dietary fibers can cause ailments like diarrhea, gas, and constipation.It also reduces mineral absorption and removes essential cholesterol. These factors are likely to decline the growth of the global dietary fibers market.
The growth of the foods and beverages industry and favorable government support would create a huge incline in the dietary fibers market growth. Health-conscious customers and growing demand for healthy food are expected to boost the demand for dietary fiber products.
Meanwhile, strict government regulations in various countries will negatively impact the growth of the global dietary fibers market.
The increasing awareness of dietary fibers and their advantages is expected to boost growth opportunities in the market.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC704
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global dietary fibers market. Dietary fibers have applications in dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Dietary fiber products were high in demand due to their efficiency in improving muscle mass and immunity.
COVID-19 drove serious health concerns among the population. It severely boosted the demand for dietary fibers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, customers began opting for dietary fibers in their regular consumption, which influenced the growth of the overall market.
The growth in the demand for dietary fibers is also driven by global disposable income. Due to the hazardous effects of COVID-19, consumers are adapting more to healthy and risk-free life. Hence, there is an immense demand for dietary fibers seen in emerging markets.
The wide adoption of bakery and confectionary items is also boosting the need for soluble dietary fibers. Thus, it is also impacting the overall growth of the global dietary fibers industry.
Regional Analysis
North America is the leading dietary fibers market, owing to raising awareness of hygiene, high disposable income, and growing demand for healthy food. The passion for a healthy and active lifestyle is also driving the growth of the industry.
Key Market Segments
By Raw Material
Fruits & Vegetables
Cereals & Grains
Legumes
Nuts & Seeds
By Product
Soluble dietary fibers
Insoluble dietary fibers
By Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Others
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC704
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key Companies
AGT Food and Ingredients
Batory Foods
Cargill, Inc.
DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences
Farbest Brands
Ingredion Incorporated
Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co. KG
Kerry Group PLC
Taiyo International
Tate & Lyle
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
? What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the food authenticity market Market?
? Which factors are influencing food authenticity market Market over the forecast period?
? What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in food authenticity market Market?
? Which factors are propelling and restraining food authenticity market Market?
? What are the demanding global regions of the food authenticity market Market?
? What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
? What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC704
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/