Ice Cream Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

The global market value for ice cream ingredients was ~$48.9 billion in 2020. The global ice cream ingredient market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

An ice cream dessert is a sweet, frozen confection made from a mixture of milk, cream, and flavorings. A lot of frozen custards and French ice creams also contain eggs as an ingredient. The carbohydrate content of ice cream is high, as is the calcium, phosphorus, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and folate, in addition to vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B-6, and B-12. In the market, there are many flavors, among which strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla are the most popular. Baltimore, Maryland, was home to the first mass-scale ice cream manufacturing plant dating back to the early 1850s, making it one of the oldest desserts. Since then, various products have been available in multiple retail outlets, such as restaurants, supermarkets, and corner stores.

Factors Affecting

A growing number of ice cream manufacturers are capitalizing on quality products to meet the market’s growing demand for healthier and more natural formulations. Food ingredients and nutritional attributes are important parameters for ice cream producers, but the industry for ice cream ingredients is forecast to grow in the coming years.

Globally, the demand for novel and sophisticated ice cream products is on the rise steeply in tandem with rapidly growing urbanization and improving technology advancements in the dairy sector.

Ice cream manufacturers are launching experimental formats of ice cream product lines to compete with one another. The use of novel ingredients and flavors such as milk fats, solids, and natural colors contribute to the growth of the ice cream market. The global ice cream market has grown because of innovative flavors, ingredients, and raw materials.

The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance globally limits the growth of the ice cream ingredients market. The primary sources of lactose are milk and dairy products. Milk contains lactose/sugar, and having difficulty digesting it defines the nature of lactose intolerance. The symptoms of this intolerance include cramping, bloating, pain, nausea, and vomiting. Ice cream is primarily composed of milk fat and other milk/dairy solids, which make up a significant amount of lactose on the final product on the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the overall demand for ice cream and frozen desserts due to declining demand. Due to the pandemic, ice cream ingredients demand has decreased. Ice cream manufacturers have responded immediately by increasing preparations and minimizing the impact. Higher demand for ice cream and its ingredients will normalize the industry in the upcoming years.

Regional Perspective

The Asia-Pacific region is the major hotspot in the global ice cream ingredients market, accounting for more than 40% of the overall market share in 2020. In rural areas, the availability of ice cream has also increased due to improvements in cold chain facilities.

Key Players

The leading prominent companies in the global ice cream ingredient market are:

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

BASF SE

Tate & Lyle

Cargill, Incorporated

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

California Dairies, Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America

Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

Westland Milk Products (yili Group)

Hilmar Ingredients

Other Players

Segmentation Analysis

The global ice cream ingredients market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Milk Fat

Milk-solid-not-fat

Sweeteners

Dairy Solids

Other

Segmentation based on Application

Artisanal Ice Cream

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-home Ice Cream

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

