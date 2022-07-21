COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION market size was US$ $$ billion in 2021, and the global market size is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $$% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Commercial refrigeration equipment is used to preserve vegetables, fruits, meat, and other similar products by maintaining the temperature. The evolution of the market is attributed to an improving consumer lifestyles and flourishing food and healthcare industries, growing cold chain market, and increasing use of advanced technologies. The organised food retail industry, which includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, and organised restaurant chains and outlets, has expanded in many countries in recent years. Because of expanding urbanisation in nations like India, Brazil, and China, the organised food retail industry has grown at a breakneck pace.
Major market player included in this report are:
AHT Cooling Systems GmbH
Beverage-Air Corporation (Ali S.p.A)
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Danfoss A/S
Dover Corporation
Electrolux AB
Standex International Corporation
Fujimak Corporation
Haier Inc.
Hoshizaki Corporation
Hussmann Corporation
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Lennox International Inc.
Manitowoc Company, Inc.
Metalfrio Solutions SA
Panasonic Corporation
Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.
United Technologies Corporation – Carrier
Whirlpool Corporation
Other Prominent Players
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type
Reach-In Refrigeration
Merchandising Refrigerators
Prep Refrigeration
Bar Refrigeration
Refrigerated Display Cases
Commercial Ice Machines
Commercial Ice Cream Freezers
Commercial Blast Chillers
Others
By System Type
Self-contained
Remotely Operated
By Capacity
Less than 50 cu. Ft
50 to 100 cu. Ft
More than 100 cu. Ft
By Application
Food Service
Food & Beverage Retail
Food & Beverage Distribution/Transportation
Food & Beverage Production
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Taiwan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Indonesia
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Thailand
Rest of ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
