The COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATION market size was US$ $$ billion in 2021, and the global market size is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of $$% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Commercial refrigeration equipment is used to preserve vegetables, fruits, meat, and other similar products by maintaining the temperature. The evolution of the market is attributed to an improving consumer lifestyles and flourishing food and healthcare industries, growing cold chain market, and increasing use of advanced technologies. The organised food retail industry, which includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, and organised restaurant chains and outlets, has expanded in many countries in recent years. Because of expanding urbanisation in nations like India, Brazil, and China, the organised food retail industry has grown at a breakneck pace.

Major market player included in this report are:

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

Beverage-Air Corporation (Ali S.p.A)

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Dover Corporation

Electrolux AB

Standex International Corporation

Fujimak Corporation

Haier Inc.

Hoshizaki Corporation

Hussmann Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Lennox International Inc.

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Metalfrio Solutions SA

Panasonic Corporation

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation – Carrier

Whirlpool Corporation

Other Prominent Players

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Reach-In Refrigeration

Merchandising Refrigerators

Prep Refrigeration

Bar Refrigeration

Refrigerated Display Cases

Commercial Ice Machines

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers

Commercial Blast Chillers

Others

By System Type

Self-contained

Remotely Operated

By Capacity

Less than 50 cu. Ft

50 to 100 cu. Ft

More than 100 cu. Ft

By Application

Food Service

Food & Beverage Retail

Food & Beverage Distribution/Transportation

Food & Beverage Production

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Thailand

Rest of ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

? What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the food authenticity market Market?

? Which factors are influencing food authenticity market Market over the forecast period?

? What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in food authenticity market Market?

? Which factors are propelling and restraining food authenticity market Market?

? What are the demanding global regions of the food authenticity market Market?

? What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

? What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

