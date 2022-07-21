HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE (HMI) Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Future Demands, Forecast 2030

Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry valued approximately USD 3.96 billion in 2021 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Increased need for machine communications ease, as well as increased demand for high processing power and large storage space, are driving the growth of human machine interfaces. Furthermore, developments in the production of novel display panels add to the growth of the industry. In particular, as enterprises embrace digital technologies and transform the processes, adoption of specialized of products and use of new concepts for interaction is prompting a paradigm shift in HMI design.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next nine years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Text Based Operator Terminals

Graphical Terminals

Tethered Operator Terminals

Industrial Computers and Monitors

By Component

Solution and Software

Hardware (HMI Panels)

By Technology

Motion HMI

Bionic HMI

Tactile HMI

Optical HMI

Acoustic HMI

By Installation

Centralized Control Rooms

Portable Handheld Devices

Factory & Process Control

By Application

Machines

Vehicles

Plants and Buildings

Factory Automation

Smartphone and Tablets

Electronic Consumer Applications

Gaming

By Industry

Energy

Food and beverage

Manufacturing & Recycling

Oil and gas

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Power and Energy

Transportation

Retail

Utility

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Distributor

Online

By Regions:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Advantech Co, Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Honeywell International, Inc, Yokogawa, Beckhoff, B&R, PhoenixContact, Keyence. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovations.

