Urometer Market Size and Challenges 2022 Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global urometer market size was US$ 431.9 million in 2021. The global urometer market is forecast to grow to US$ 740.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Urometer is a device used to determine the specific gravity of urine.

Factors Influencing the Market

Factors such as the growing geriatric population and rising cases of urological diseases worldwide will drive the urometer market forward. According to a study by United Nations, nearly 22 percent of the U.S. population would come under the category of geriatric population (above age 65) by 2030.

Bladder-associated problems are common in the geriatric population. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global urometer market.

The growing awareness about the early treatment of bladder-related problems will boost the growth of the market.

Growing investments to improve healthcare infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the urometer market.

Growing awareness among women about UI due to menopause, pregnancy, and hormonal changes is expected to contribute to the growth of the urometer market. According to research published in NCBI, cases of urinary incontinence in pregnant women may account for approximately 32% to 64%. Thus, the growing cases will ultimately demand better treatments, which will benefit the urometer market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for urometers for the home healthcare setup. Due to the pandemic, demand for the home healthcare system increased to protect the aging population from the risk of infection at hospitals. As a result, patients preferred urometers for the home healthcare setup. Moreover, consumer spending on healthcare increased abruptly due to the wake of the pandemic. As a result, it has been beneficial for the global urometer market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific urometer market is forecast to hold the largest share. It is owing to the large population base and increasing range of patients in China and India. Furthermore, the geriatric population is also growing steeply in the region, which is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), there were approximately 85 million people in India aged 60 years or above in 2019. Moreover, nearly 166 million in China were of age 60 and above. Thus, this indicates that Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global urometers market during the study period. Apart from that, growing investments by government bodies in the healthcare sector will also contribute to the growth of the urometer market.

The United States has delivered gradual and steady economic growth within and beyond information technology since emerging from the global financial crisis. According to figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy increased by 2.5 percent between 2010 and 2018.

Competitors in the Market

BD

Cardinal Health

Convatec Inc.

Fannin Ltd.

Forlong Medical Co., Ltd.

Hitec Medical Co., Ltd.

Laborie

Medline Industries

Observe Medical

Teleflex

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global urometer market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Product

100 ml

200 ml

400 ml

450 ml

500 ml

By Application

Operative Procedures

Emergency Trauma

Palliative Care

Others

By End-Use

Hospital

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

