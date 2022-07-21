Real World Evidence Solutions Market Challenges 2022 Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

The global real world evidence solutions market size was US$ 1.1 billion in 2021. The global real world evidence solutions market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Real world evidence (RWE) is being carried out from real world facts on the use of a pharmaceutical drug. The information is derived during routine clinical practice.

Factors Influencing the Market

Factors such growing adoption of RWE in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, combined with the growing prevalence of diseases, will fuel the growth of the global real world evidence solutions market.

The increasing rate of the aging population is forecast to benefit the market because the aging population requires constant care.

Changing lifestyle of the people is forecast to contribute to the growth of the global real-world evidence solutions market during the study period.

The emergence of rare diseases, such as COVID-19 impact and improving healthcare infrastructure will escalate the growth of the real-world evidence solutions market.

The high cost of real-world evidence solutions may limit the overall market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic created various uncertainties in daily lives. However, RWE became one of the most influential emerging technology to combat the health risk associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. With the use of RWE, healthcare professionals can get valuable insights to better understand the COVID-19 pandemic. The utilization of RWE increased abruptly, which has been beneficial for the overall market. In addition, government organizations also began investing in R&D activities. As a result, it boosted the growth of the global real world evidence solutions market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the real-world evidence solutions market in terms of revenue. It is owing to the favourable regulatory environment and growing adoption of RWE in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is forecast to hold a significant share due to the presence of various Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and manufacturing firms in emerging nations like China and India.

Rising healthcare expenditure and investments will also contribute to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

CLARIVATE PLC

Clinigen Group plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Flatiron Health Inc.

IBM Corporation

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

PPD Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Symphony Innovation LLC

SYNEOS HEALTH Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global real world evidence solutions market segmentation focuses on Components, Therapeutic Area, End-User, and Region.

By Component

DataSets

Disparate Datasets

HER/Clinical setting data

Claims and billing data

Pharmacy data

Patient powered data

Other Datasets

Integrated datasets

Consulting and Analytic

By Therapeutic Areas

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

— Immunology

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

