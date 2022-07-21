Dairy Testing Market 2022 Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

The global dairy testing market size was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global dairy testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC956

Factors Influencing the Market

The global dairy industry is witnessing steep growth in emerging economies. In addition, these economies also require efficient technology for testing dairy products. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the market.

Various economies, such as China, have developed their own patented technologies companies, such as China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited. Thus, it will benefit the global dairy testing market during the forecast period.

Growing incidences of foodborne disorders due to the consumption of contaminated food will fuel the growth of the global dairy testing market.

The rising demand for packed food products, combined with the increasing number of legislations, will drive the industry forward. According to FAO, the United States started a national campaign, titled “Food Safety from Farm to Table: A National Food Safety Initiative,” in 1997.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic suddenly highlighted the demand to look over health and hygiene. Food security, food safety, and food sustainability became important concepts during the pandemic, which has been beneficial for the global dairy testing market. Furthermore, e-commerce businesses, mainly grocery delivery platforms, witnessed a significant jump in terms of revenue. As a result, it fueled the growth of the global dairy testing market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific dairy testing market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate due to the rising prevalence of food-borne diseases. In addition, rising initiatives from various governments to ensure food safety will benefit the market. The region is also witnessing a rapidly-rising rate of population, which will upsurge the demand for dairy products. As a result, it will benefit the dairy testing market during the study period.

North America is forecast to witness considerable growth, owing to the rising awareness about dairy testing and increasing demand for packed dairy products. Furthermore, the presence of strict regulations related to healthy and safe food will drive the global dairy testing market forward during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC956

Competitors in the Market

Agrolab Group

ALS

Asurequality

Bureau Veritas

Certified Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

Merieux Nutrisciences

Microbac Laboratories, Inc

Neogen

Nova Biologicals

Romer Labs

SGS SA

Symbio Laboratories

TUV Nord

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dairy testing market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Product, and Region.

By Type

Safety Testing

Pathogens

E. Coli

Salmonella

Campylobacter

Listeria

Others

Adulterants

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Mycotoxins

Others

Quality Testing

By Technology

Traditional Technology

Agar Culturing

Rapid Technology

Convenience-Based

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

Chromatography & Spectrometry

By Product

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese

Butter & Spreads

Infant Food

ICE Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC956

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

? What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the food authenticity market Market?

? Which factors are influencing food authenticity market Market over the forecast period?

? What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in food authenticity market Market?

? Which factors are propelling and restraining food authenticity market Market?

? What are the demanding global regions of the food authenticity market Market?

? What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

? What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC956

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/