Aquafeed Additives Market with Key-Players Strategies | Growth, Forthcoming, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

The global aquafeed additives market size was US$ 2.11 billion in 2021. The global aquafeed additives market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.87 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Protein and omega 3 fatty acids are prominent in aquafeed additives. These chemicals are added to aquafeed to improve feed quality and prevent parasitic illnesses in fish. Controlling parasites in fish aquaculture is critical since it might result in financial losses. These supplements have a variety of advantages, including enhanced growth, improved immunity, improved feed conversion, and lower aquafeed mortality rates.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global aquafeed additives market include the advantage associated with the aquafeed additives as a result of the rising need in decreasing the diseases in aquatic animals.

The surge in consumption and the need for seafood are the factors driving the global market during the forecast period.

The aquafeed additives market is likely to grow significantly due to government incentives for product development and major firms’ investments in new product development in the local and international industries to extend their portfolio.

There are strict environmental regulations regarding the fishing process, which may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the global aquafeed additives market. Because the COVID-19 epidemic had such a negative influence on people’s health and well-being worldwide, people were afraid of infection and its severe symptoms. As a result, of the high likelihood of COVID-19 transmission and the occurrence of significant symptoms, many individuals have begun to avoid eating seafood out of fear of contracting the virus through food. In addition, due to lower aquaculture productivity, the demand for aquafeed products has decreased. In addition, the lockdown was imposed by the government worldwide. As a result, numerous production sites worldwide have closed, major air and sea traffic disruptions have occurred, and important air routes closed. Additionally, industrial activities shut down, and only critical business services were operating. Companies encountered supply chain interruptions and labor shortages as a result of these activities, which had a significant impact on additive production.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific garnered the largest revenue share in 2021. Due to simple farming procedures and the ability to grow inside land-based farm systems, the expansion of production and, as a result, simple farming is forecast to boost the growth of the aquafeed additives industry. To achieve their protein demands in their diet, people prefer fish and other seafood. The demand for aquafeed products in India has increased as a result of this greater awareness.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global aquafeed additives market are:

Nutriad Incorporated

Kemin Industries Incorporated

Dupont De Nemours Incorporated

ALLER AQUA A/S

Coppens International B.V.

ALLTECH, Incorporated

Biomin GmbH

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Avanti Feeds Limited

Diana Group

Norel S.A.

Olmix Group

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

Lallemand Incorporated

Camlin Fine Sciences Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global aquafeed additives market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Source, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Anti-parasitic

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers

Prebiotics

Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

Palatants

Hydrolysates

Yeast Extracts

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Carp

Rainbow Trout

Salmon

Crustaceans

Tilapia

Catfish

Sea Bass

Groupers

Others

Segmentation based on Source

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

