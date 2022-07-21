Taiwan's government-funded hotel subsidy program applied for nearly 100,000 rooms in 3 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government-funded hotel subsidy program was applied to nearly 100,000 rooms in just three days, with the country’s Tourism Bureau saying that it will see how much money remains available as the program continues.

Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Chou Ting-chang (周廷彰) told media on Wednesday (July 20) that the hotel subsidy program, which offers individual tourists a subsidy of NT$800-1300 per room per night on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday), became effective from last Sunday (July 17), CNA reported.

The subsidies had been used on a total of nearly 100,000 hotel rooms in just three days from Sunday to Tuesday, Chou said, adding that so far a total of 9,485 accommodation facilities have participated in the program.

With regard to the 70% discount on amusement park admission given to weekday visitors on weekdays, Chou said the program has benefited a total of 92,229 visitors, with a budget implementation rate of 5.75%.

As for whether the budget for the hotel subsidy program and other related programs will be increased or not, Chou said that there are no such plans at the present, per CNA.