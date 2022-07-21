Taiwan vice president slams China for ignoring 6 years of goodwill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has been ignoring goodwill from Taiwan for the past six years, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Thursday (July 14).

Since coming to power in 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offered an olive branch to Beijing at least twice, he told a book presentation in Taipei, adding that if China had accepted, cross-strait relations would not be so bad, and the pressure from China not so grave.

Lai said how in her first inauguration speech, Tsai had pointed out she would respect the constitution and legislation on relations between the people of both sides, CNA reported. Yet, China has not considered her words, and even though she has stood by them as president, instead Beijing has only come up with the Hong Kong formula of “One Country, Two Systems,” Lai said.

At the start of her second term in 2020, the president presented the four principles of peace, equality, democracy, and dialogue to rule contacts with Beijing. China responded by sending warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and by ramping up the pressure on Taipei on the international scene, Lai said.

The vice president emphasized that there should be no preconditions of a political nature for good relations between two countries, with goodwill being enough. He contrasted China’s attitude with recently assassinated Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who never set any preconditions for his support of Taiwan.